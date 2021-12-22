ACKLEY
Kristin K. Muller, 73, of Ackley, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Kristin was born on May 8, 1948, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lawrence and Christina (Haats) Winkowitsch. She was a member of the Ackley United Methodist Church. She worked at Farmland Foods in Iowa Falls and later at Electrolux in Webster City. She was skilled in the kitchen, baking apple crisps, special treats and meals for her loved ones. Kristin enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and tomato plants. Animals, especially her Yorkie “Chester,” held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She survived by her son, Chad (Deb Pacyna) Muller of Hollis, N.H.; granddaughter, Amanda Muller of New York City, N.Y.; brother, Darwin (Delores) Winkowitsch of Allison; two sisters, Verda (Dan) Mobley of Ackley and Laurie (Chuck) Morris of Cedar Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She preceded in death by her parents and niece, Allison Jo Morris Keim.
