APLINGTON - Genevieve Evelyn Neymeyer, 94, of Aplington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City of complications of COVID-19. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church with burial in the West Friesland Cemetery. A time of viewing will be an hour before the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Genevieve, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Bulten) Smeins, was born Nov. 18, 1926, in Aplington. She received her education in the Aplington School System.
