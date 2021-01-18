ACKLEY
Loren Neymeyer, 69, of Ackley, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Dear St. Peter,
Please accept the following letter of reference for one Loren J. Neymeyer. Though I am unable to confirm what the J. stands for, I am sure it is listed in your file. As you probably know, Loren came into the world on October 31, 1951, to Emery and Norma Neymeyer, and departed on January 15, 2021. I do understand that there may be concerns over what can only be called ‘rascally’ behavior – however, I feel you’ll agree that climbing the silo to escape a spanking was in self-defense. Dropping cats out of the hay loft onto his sister decidedly less so. We’ll assume childhood exuberance and will ignore the fact that he laughed (a lot) about that his entire life. Loren may not have loved school, but did graduate from Greene High School, perhaps with more memories of hijinks than academics. Entering adulthood, he married, had two children and divorced (not all at the same time, you understand. While not the most patient man, he wasn’t in THAT much of a hurry). Loren maintained a love of the outdoors (including the shooting of a number of members of the animal kingdom) and never found a project he didn’t want to start. Yes, finishing them was something of another story, but the intentions were good. He taught his kids to always double check the safety, never point a gun at anything you weren’t prepared to shoot, and most importantly, to never use scissors on a cat. He very much enjoyed life with his beloved partner Pam Dole, and let’s be honest – it would be quicker to list animals that haven’t been included on the farm at some point – like porcupines, wildebeests and unicorns. Fair warning – he laughs too much at his own jokes, and do NOT let him watch turkey documentaries. He’s had enough. There should be a pack of dogs waiting for him, except for Lacy who has probably charmed her way onto the couch at the big house by now. For now, his family – including Pam, his kids Nik and Kim along with their spouses and children will miss him, because despite being a rascal, laughing at his own jokes, and making us watch that stupid turkey movie a million times, his love was deep and fierce and we will miss him. The family will be having a private burial followed by visitation at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 22, from 5-7 p.m. Since Loren was never very happy dressed up, please wear flannel or something you find comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Unity Point (Waterloo) Hospice.
For anyone unable to attend, please feel free to leave a note or memory at LorenNeymeyerMemorial@gmail.com.
