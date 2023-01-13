SAVANA, Ill. - Marilyn Gesina Neymeyer, 89, of Savanna, Ill., formerly of Camanche, Iowa, passed away at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral services occured at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Lemke Funeral Homes — South Chapel. A visitation takes place one hour prior, from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Camanche, Iowa. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Marilyn was born May 15, 1933, in in Wellsburg, the daughter of Harm and Margaret (Tjaden) BeBuhr.
