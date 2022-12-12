HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Pamela Kay Niehaus, 76, passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at Diversicare in Hutchinson. She was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Conrad, Iowa to Allan and Shirly Hillygus.
After graduating high school in Conrad, Pam became a dental assistant and worked in Iowa Falls. She married Dennis Ray Niehaus and together they had two sons, Darin and Dana. Dennis passed away on Dec. 30, 2000, while they were residing in Wellsburg, Iowa. It was after Dennis’ passing that Pam moved to Hutchinson to be near her son. She spent her time helping out at the local senior center and at her church, First Presbyterian in Hutchinson. Pam had many friends with whom she enjoyed visiting and she also spent time crafting.
