Oelmann, Jade

ACKLEY - Jade Oelmann, 73, of Ackley, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Jade and his family.
Jade William Oelmann was born Dec. 21, 1947 to Duane and Ruth Marie (Hofmeister) Oelmann in Hampton. He attended school in Ackley, class of 1966. Jade served with the Iowa National Guard and was a farmer his entire life. On June 23, 1989, Jade was united in marriage to the love of his life, Geri Oelmann at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley.
