Oelmann, Leonard Dale

ACKLEY - Leonard Oelmann, 89, of Ackley, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home at Genesis Place in Ackley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church, rural Ackley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the church. He will be laid to rest at the church cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Leonard and his family.
Leonard Dale Oelmann was born on Aug. 14, 1932, to Ernest and Florence (Jaspers) Oelmann. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Ackley High School class of 1950. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years.
