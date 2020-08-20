STEAMBOAT ROCK - Michael Perkins, 59, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Eldora Specialty Care. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Graveside services and burial will follow at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Mike and his family.
Michael Anthony Perkins was born June 7, 1961, to John and Mary (Engelking) Perkins at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He graduated from Eldora High School and attended Ellsworth Community College. Michael honorably served with the United States Air Force from 1981-1987 as a Biomedical Engineer. On Aug. 22, 1982, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Burns at the First Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa. Mike was employed as a contract salesman at Builders First Source in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
