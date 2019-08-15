IOWA FALLS—Philip Lee Lagerquist, 62, of Iowa Falls, died doing what he loved on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, following an accident at Boot Hill Auto. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10188 US Hwy 65 in Iowa Falls. Stories will be shared and the celebration likely won’t end until he makes his final cruise to his resting place at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, where a burial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
