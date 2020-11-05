CULVER CITY, CALIF.
DiAnn Kay Ploeger was born Aug. 30, 1946, to Henry and Viola (Greenfield) Ploeger in Franklin County. She graduated from Ackley Geneva High School in 1964. She attended Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, and graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She spent most of the rest of her life in California.
She passed away in Culver City, California, on Saturday, Oct. 17. No services are planned at this time.
Those passing before her were her brother, Gordon Ploeger; brother-in-law, Jerald DeBoer; and niece, Kala DeBoer.
Those left to mourn are her sister, Ruth (Ploeger) DeBoer; brother, James (Regi) Ploeger; sister-in-law, Roxie (Harken) Ploeger; and many nieces and nephews.
