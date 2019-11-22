PARKERSBURG
Betty Goldene Pott, 81, of Parkersburg, was called to her heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from complications of a stroke. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Burial was held at Ackley Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Ackley. Memorials may be given to Life Plus c/o Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Betty Goldene Pott was born the daughter of Garrett and Margaret (Popma) Wichers on April 23, 1938, in Maurice, Iowa. Betty graduated from Maurice High School in 1956. On Aug. 10, 1962, Betty was united in marriage with the Rev. Frank Pott at Pine Rest Christian Hospital Chapel in Cutlerville, Michigan. After their marriage, the couple lived in the communities of Cutlerville, Michigan, Byron Center, Michigan, Sioux City, Iowa, Middleburg, Iowa, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, before moving to Parkersburg. They served as missionaries in Holland, Michigan and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Frank and Betty served churches in Pease, Minnesota, Platte, South Dakota, Tucson, Arizona, and their most recent church was the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church. Betty was a wonderful wife and mother as well as a helpmate with the church ministries. Through the years she had worked at a locker plant in Milaca, Minnesota; she cleaned at First Fidelity Bank in Platte, S.D.; was the CEO of Southwest Industries, a sewing company in Platte, S.D.; and was a Home Health Care Assistant while in Tucson.
Betty was an active member of the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church where she had been a part of the Sunshine Circle and taught Life Plus, a children’s program for many years. In previous churches she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a Bible study leader. While serving in mission churches she was in charge of children’s programs. Betty loved spending time with family and was always very faithful in prayer for her children and grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed oil painting, scrapbooking and solving Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She also liked walking, fishing, gardening and caring for her many houseplants.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Irene Zublis, Joyce Siemonsma and Lola Heys; and brothers, Russell, Donald and Allen Wichers.
Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Frank Pott of Parkersburg; four children, Michael Pott of Parkersburg, Dr. Cheri (Mike) Billingsley of Mesa, Arizona, Wendy (Owen) Camp of Preston Hollow, New York, and Jeffrey (Heather) Pott of Weaverville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Emily Camp, Jeshua Pott, Melody Camp, Jarib Pott, Steven Camp, Clarence Camp, Shay Timco and Sean Billingsley; three great-grandchildren, Carlos Bello, Ethan Billingsley and Daniel Billingsley; four brothers, Marlin Wichers of Orange City, Myron (Bonnie) Wichers of Miles City, Montana, Leon (Lois) Wichers of Sioux Center and Robert (Wanda) Wichers of Orange City; one sister, Alma (Don) Engeltjes of Orange City; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Wichers of Alexandria, Minnesota, and Eileen Wichers of Maurice.
