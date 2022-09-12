ACKLEY - Alfred Prescott, 93, of Ackley, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Alden United Methodist Church with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Alfred Stanley Prescott was born in Iowa Falls to Alfred and Gladys (Ellingson) Prescott. He graduated from Popejoy High School in 1947. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed in Austria. On June 19, 1952, Alfred was united in marriage to Marilyn Neely at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obisbo, Calif. They farmed for over 40 years north of Alden, near Popejoy. They sold the farm in 1995 and moved to Ackley.
