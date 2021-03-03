ACKLEY - Elma June Kuper Raisch passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Grand JiVante Center in Ackley. Elma lived in Hampton, Iowa, before moving to Grand JiVante last summer, and was originally from the Ackley area.
Left to mourn her passing are three sons: Doug (Cheri) Oelmann of Altoona, Iowa; Dave (Deb) Oelmann of Dows, Iowa; Hollis (Kris) Oelmann of Ames, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Steve.
(0) comments
