IOWA FALLS—Randall (Randy) Thompson, 70, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. The family will have a private service with burial in Northlawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.