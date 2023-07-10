PARKERSBURG - Johanna Reiners, age 103, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Van Hauen) DeGroote on March 15, 1920, on their farm north of Sinclair, Iowa. Johanna received her education at Albion #6 Country School and Parkersburg High School.
On Oct. 23, 1937, Johanna was united in marriage with Heiko Jerry Reiners in Allison, Iowa. After their marriage, the couple lived on a farm northeast of Sinclair. In 1967, Johanna and Heiko moved into the home they built in Parkersburg. Johanna was a full-time wife and mother, but over the years she also worked part-time at the Parkersburg Hatchery, she detasseled corn and sorted seed corn at O’s Gold Seed Company.
