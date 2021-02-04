GENEVA
Lynn Kenneth Reinke, 78, of Geneva, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. He was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Hampton, to Kenneth and Leola (Yenter) Reinke.
Lynn graduated from Geneva High School, class of 1961. He then attended Barber College in Phoenix, Arizona. Lynn served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He returned to Phoenix and Bullhead City, Arizona, as a barber and then came back to Geneva to farm with his brother, Bart. Lynn was united in marriage to Karen Scott on Feb. 14, 1974, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was a member of the Geneva United Methodist Church and Ackley American Legion.
Lynn had a large heart for everyone and he never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and was a great story teller; he never missed a detail. Time spent with his friends and family was precious to him, especially with his grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Karen Reinke, of Geneva; five children, Justine (Matt) Moore of Fort Dodge, Scott (Mary Jo) Reinke of Galena, Illinois, Shelly (Christopher) Gillis of San Francisco, California, Shannon (Jamie) Reinke of Geneva and Ryan (Samantha) Reinke of Alden; his brother, Bart (Connie) Reinke; grandchildren, Emily (Jho) Gomez, Andrew (Emily) Moore, Nathan Moore, Adam Moore, Kristy (Nolan) McMurray, Kelly (Dylan) Stallings, Kyle Reinke, Madelyn Gillis, George Mason Gillis, Benjamin Reinke, Nickolas Reinke, Dylan Jennison, Gage Pohlman and Tyson Pohlman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Geneva United Methodist Church. Cards of condolences may be directed to the Reinke family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, IA 50441.
A public visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Private family services were held. Burial took place in the Lindenwood Cemetery in Geneva.
