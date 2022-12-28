ACKLEY - Darlene Richtsmeier, 92, of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. John's U.C.C. in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley or to a charity of your choice.
Darlene F. Richtsmeier was born May 1, 1930, in Butler County, rural Ackley, the only child of Frank and Verna Anders. She grew up on the farm where she was born, attended school in Ackley and graduated from Ackley High School in 1948. While in high school she played the bass drum and was active in publishing the yearbook and the school newspaper. After graduation she worked for two years at the Ackley Creamery.
