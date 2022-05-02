David Dean Roelfs, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his rural Ackley home. A visitation will be held from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, at the East Friesland Church Cemetery, rural Ackley. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #252 of Ackley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #252 of Ackley, Iowa. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
