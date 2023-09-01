Saathoff, Isle Kay Dec. 11, 1942-Aug. 29, 2023

WELLSBURG - Isle Kay Saathoff, 80, of Wellsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Grundy Care Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with burial in the West Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service.
Isle Kay Saathoff was born to Delma (aka Smokey) Legget and Henry John Saathoff Jr on Dec. 11, 1942, in Iowa Falls. Isle Kay attended Geneva Consolidated School in Geneva, graduating with the class of 1961.
