ACKLEY
James P. Scallon, 77, longtime resident and farmer of Ackley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the home of his brother, Tom, in Clive. A private family viewing will be held at the Woodley Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ackley. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Jim and his family.
James Patrick Scallon was born on Sep. 11, 1943, to Raymond and Luella Scallon. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School. Jim graduated from Ackley Geneva High School in 1962 and excelled as a football player. He graduated from Ellsworth College while continuing to play football at a high level, enough so that he was invited to play football for the University of Northern Iowa. Once again, he starred as a football player.
After college he served in the United States Army in Vietnam, earning several medals. He earned the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Defense Medal with A1 Silver Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with device, Expert Badge with auto rifle bar, Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar and Marksman Badge with pistol bar.
Jim returned to Ackley, Iowa, and farmed land that included the original homestead where he was raised. He purchased more land and several other abandoned homesteads. He lived in his grandmother and mother’s house in Ackley and continued to farm the original homesite and several adjacent farms he purchased.
Jim was generous with all those around him by helping them financially and giving gifts, especially ones that said John Deere. The grandnieces and grandnephews received John Deere bicycles and toy tractors. He helped his niece, who studied Spanish, take her first trip to Mexico. He gave thoughtful gifts to friends and family for special events like graduating from high school or starting a first “real” job. Jim had his own way of helping anyone in need and showed interest in the lives of others. He had the ability to chat with anyone about anything. He loved children and they loved him back. Uncle Jimmy, Big Jim and Jimmy stories will never end as each of us has so many to share. He certainly lived life his way. A big thanks to all his neighbors and good friends for treating him like family. He loved you all!
Jim Scallon is survived by his three brothers: William, Anthony and Thomas (Ann) Scallon; nieces and nephews: Christa (Josh) Sullivan, Angela (Joe Wessels) Scallon, Thomas Darrell (Melanie) Scallon, Meghan (Cena Mayo) Scallon and Caitlin (Joe) Scallon-Tesarek, as well as grandnephews and grandnieces: Thomas Stephen, Grace Kennedy, Neave, Quinn, Michael, Hugh and Oliver. He lovingly greeted each one with “laddie” or “girl.”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Luella Scallon.
James P. Scallon, 77, longtime resident and farmer of Ackley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the home of his brother, Tom, in Clive. A private family viewing will be held at the Woodley Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ackley. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Jim and his family.
James Patrick Scallon was born on Sep. 11, 1943, to Raymond and Luella Scallon. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School. Jim graduated from Ackley Geneva High School in 1962 and excelled as a football player. He graduated from Ellsworth College while continuing to play football at a high level, enough so that he was invited to play football for the University of Northern Iowa. Once again, he starred as a football player.
After college he served in the United States Army in Vietnam, earning several medals. He earned the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Defense Medal with A1 Silver Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with device, Expert Badge with auto rifle bar, Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar and Marksman Badge with pistol bar.
Jim returned to Ackley, Iowa, and farmed land that included the original homestead where he was raised. He purchased more land and several other abandoned homesteads. He lived in his grandmother and mother’s house in Ackley and continued to farm the original homesite and several adjacent farms he purchased.
Jim was generous with all those around him by helping them financially and giving gifts, especially ones that said John Deere. The grandnieces and grandnephews received John Deere bicycles and toy tractors. He helped his niece, who studied Spanish, take her first trip to Mexico. He gave thoughtful gifts to friends and family for special events like graduating from high school or starting a first “real” job. Jim had his own way of helping anyone in need and showed interest in the lives of others. He had the ability to chat with anyone about anything. He loved children and they loved him back. Uncle Jimmy, Big Jim and Jimmy stories will never end as each of us has so many to share. He certainly lived life his way. A big thanks to all his neighbors and good friends for treating him like family. He loved you all!
Jim Scallon is survived by his three brothers: William, Anthony and Thomas (Ann) Scallon; nieces and nephews: Christa (Josh) Sullivan, Angela (Joe Wessels) Scallon, Thomas Darrell (Melanie) Scallon, Meghan (Cena Mayo) Scallon and Caitlin (Joe) Scallon-Tesarek, as well as grandnephews and grandnieces: Thomas Stephen, Grace Kennedy, Neave, Quinn, Michael, Hugh and Oliver. He lovingly greeted each one with “laddie” or “girl.”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Luella Scallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.