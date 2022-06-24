Scallon, Linda Rae Hertz

ACKLEY-Linda Rae Hertz Scallon, 74, of Ackley, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Linda Rae Scallon was born on Dec. 22, 1947 in Cedar Rapids to Ray and Helen (Olmstead) Hertz. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and then later from Ellsworth Community College, University of Iowa and University or Northern Iowa. Linda was an artist and she owned and operated “i” scallon art gallery in Ackley. In 1969, Linda was united in marriage to Michael Scallon in Cedar Rapids.
