Phyllis Schachterle, 93, of Ackley, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 26, at the Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley. She was laid to rest at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Phyllis and her family.
Phyllis Schachterle was born on Sept. 2, 1928 in Butler County to Everett and Grace Burma. She attended country school and graduated from Ackley High School in 1945. After high school she worked at the Rath Packing Company in Waterloo. Phyllis married Frederick Schachterle on March 29, 1946. She was a full-time homemaker and helper to Frederick on the farm. Frederick retired from farming in 1979, at which time the couple moved to their home in Ackley. Phyllis loved their new home, calling it her “dream house.”
