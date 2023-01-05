ACKLEY - Bennie G. Schipper, 96, long-time resident of Ackley, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the St. Peter's United Church of Christ, rural Wellsburg. He will be laid to rest at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc. of Iowa Falls is caring for Bennie and his family.
Bennie G. Schipper was born on Oct. 21, 1926 to George and Annie (Miller) Schipper in Butler County. Bennie attended rural country schools near their family home and worked the family farm after his dad passed away. He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. In 1951 Bennie began working for the railroad as a trackman until his retirement in 1988.
