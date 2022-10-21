MARION - Donna Joan Schlampp, 89, of Marion, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in The Views of Marion. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. The Rev. John Seda will officiate. A luncheon will follow. A private inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ackley at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donna was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Austinville to Lester and Golda (Carroll) Schlampp. With her parents, Donna moved to the family Century Farm near Ackley at the age of five. She attended German No. Two Country School and was the only one in her class for all eight years. She graduated from Ackley High School in 1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.