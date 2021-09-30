SHEFFIELD - Glenn Howard Schnabel, 94, of Sheffield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. Burial took place in the Hampton Cemetery.
Glenn was born the son of Paul and Clara (Stauffacher) Schnabel on July 1, 1927 at Hampton Lutheran Hospital. Glenn was baptized and confirmed at Grant Center Lutheran Church. He attended K-8th grade at Maysville Country School and graduated from Geneva High School in 1944. Glenn was united in marriage to Edna Janssen on August 22, 1948, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in rural Geneva. Glenn and Edna started farming three miles west of Chapin on March 1, 1949, while raising their four sons.
