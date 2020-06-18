GURNEE, ILL. - Sharon Kay Jordan, 84, of Gurnee, Illinois, went home to Heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Autumn Leaves in Gurnee. A celebration of life for Sharon will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Sharon was born on Dec. 3, 1935, in Elgin, Illinois, to parents Milford and Adah Porter-Jacobsen. Sharon graduated from Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri, before marrying Donald Jordan in Logansport, Indiana, on April 24, 1957. They moved several times before settling in Ackley, Iowa, where they raised their five children. Sharon and Don supported their family by owning the Ackley Dry Cleaners for many years. In 1985, Sharon and Don moved to Gurnee. Sharon worked at a Carson Pirie Scott store where her bridal consultant savvy won Employee of the Year awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.