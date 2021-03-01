FORT DODGE-Wayne Smith, 50, of Fort Dodge and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be Friday, March 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Masks and social distancing are required. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Surls Facebook Page.
He was born Dec. 18, 1970, to William Franklin and Deanna (Butt) Smith, the youngest of three children. He attended primary, middle and high school in Iowa Falls, graduating in 1989. He was a member of the football team, choir and speech. During those years, he was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school he attended both Ellsworth Community College and the University of Northern Iowa studying broadcasting.
