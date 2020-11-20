Marvin Gene Spoo, 56, of Hampton, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, with graveside services at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Oakhill Cemetery in Estherville. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Marvin Spoo Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Marvin was born March 29, 1964, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to John Martin and Clara Jean (Thie) Spoo. Marvin attended Iowa Falls Schools. Marvin most recently worked at King Construction in Iowa Falls and was a handyman and would help anybody who needed something done. Marvin’s dog, Molly, was his pride and joy and she will miss him greatly.
