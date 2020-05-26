IOWA FALLS
Stan Griep, formerly of Ackley, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.
Robert Stanley Griep was born July 30, 1932, the son of Clarence Thomas and Bernice (Ellis) Griep. Stan was a graduate of Iowa State University in civil engineering. He joined the Sheffield Brick & Tile Company in 1962, and at the time of his retirement from the company, was its Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors. Later, he and his wife Iva owned the Henderson Shoe Store in Hampton for several years. He became an administrator at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls in 1992 and was promoted to Director in 1994. In his retirement, Stan enjoyed spending time traveling with Iva and building furniture for family and friends in his woodworking shop.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Iva (Olk) Griep; parents, Thomas and Bernice Griep; brothers, Clarence and Lyle; and sisters, Virginia Crayne and Katy Goodling.
He is survived by his sister, Rowena Anderson; sisters-in-law, Maxine Griep and Jeannie Griep; and two children.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, Iowa, or the ASPCA.
