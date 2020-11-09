ACKLEY
Marjorie “Muggs” Eileen Steinfeldt, 87, of rural Ackley, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at the Eldora Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, with a Celebration of Life starting at 1 p.m. to follow at the Union Community Church in Union, Iowa.
Muggs was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in rural Marshall County on the family farm south of Union to Jack and Sadie (Waters) Hager. She was one of five children blessed to this union. Muggs attended school at Union-Whitten and exceled in basketball, often reminding her children and grandchildren that she was on the varsity team as an eighth-grader.
On Sept. 2, 1951, she was united in marriage at the Union Community Church to Chuck Steinfeldt. Chuck and Muggs were blessed with five children. Chuck and Muggs settled on their farm in rural Ackley and working side by side raised five children and five grandchildren. Muggs took a lot of pride in her home and working on the farm. All were welcomed at their home and many visited over the noon hour as they were always guaranteed a home-cooked meal and never left hungry. Muggs was content at home and enjoyed Sunday visits around the kitchen table with her family. Muggs was a hardworking, kind-hearted mom and grandma who loved her family and exemplified her Christian faith in how she lived her life every day.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four sons: Terry (Dennise) of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, Gary of Newton, Iowa, David (Annette) of Dike, Iowa, and Bill of rural Ackley; and one daughter, Julie Steinfeldt of Gilbert, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Jim Hager of Lucas, Iowa, and Mary Rogers of Union, Iowa, along with several other relatives and friends.
Muggs is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Chuck; her parents; and siblings, Bill Hager and Margaret Rash.
Marjorie “Muggs” Eileen Steinfeldt, 87, of rural Ackley, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at the Eldora Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, with a Celebration of Life starting at 1 p.m. to follow at the Union Community Church in Union, Iowa.
Muggs was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in rural Marshall County on the family farm south of Union to Jack and Sadie (Waters) Hager. She was one of five children blessed to this union. Muggs attended school at Union-Whitten and exceled in basketball, often reminding her children and grandchildren that she was on the varsity team as an eighth-grader.
On Sept. 2, 1951, she was united in marriage at the Union Community Church to Chuck Steinfeldt. Chuck and Muggs were blessed with five children. Chuck and Muggs settled on their farm in rural Ackley and working side by side raised five children and five grandchildren. Muggs took a lot of pride in her home and working on the farm. All were welcomed at their home and many visited over the noon hour as they were always guaranteed a home-cooked meal and never left hungry. Muggs was content at home and enjoyed Sunday visits around the kitchen table with her family. Muggs was a hardworking, kind-hearted mom and grandma who loved her family and exemplified her Christian faith in how she lived her life every day.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four sons: Terry (Dennise) of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, Gary of Newton, Iowa, David (Annette) of Dike, Iowa, and Bill of rural Ackley; and one daughter, Julie Steinfeldt of Gilbert, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Jim Hager of Lucas, Iowa, and Mary Rogers of Union, Iowa, along with several other relatives and friends.
Muggs is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Chuck; her parents; and siblings, Bill Hager and Margaret Rash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.