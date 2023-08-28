IOWA FALLS - Marianne Stewart, 87, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls followed by a committal service at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Eldora. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Marianne Stewart was born on April 28, 1936, in Willington, Del. to James Stewart and Ruth Bourque. Marianne moved to Eldora, Iowa with her family. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1955. On Oct. 5, 1955, Marianne was united in marriage to Larry Kadolph, they later divorced in 1973. She enjoyed cooking and family time. She also enjoyed working with people and held numerous jobs.
