BULVERDE, TEXAS - Mary Struthoff, 71, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony at the St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m.
Mary was born on Dec. 25, 1951, in Hampton, Iowa. She was the daughter of Joseph and LaVerne Bonewitz. She was raised on the family farm in Ackley with nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents.
