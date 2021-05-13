ACKLEY - Judith Ann (Sprain) Terry, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 13, 2021, losing her battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. Judy was born Feb. 3, 1954, the daughter of Orville Sprain and Marian and Harry Sinning, in Hampton, Iowa. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Ackley-Geneva schools in 1974. Judy worked many years at Carstens Plumbing and Heating in Ackley. She moved to Texas in 1978 and raised her son, Shea Harrison. She had several jobs over the years in Texas, her latest was office manager for ATS Drilling. Even though Judy was born and raised in Iowa, she was a Texan through and through.
Judy is survived by her son, Shea (Lauren) Harrison, and three grandsons, Kellan, Hudson and Eli. They were the pride and joys of her life; sister, Vicki Zenk of Gladbrook, Iowa; brother, Ron (Denise) Sprain of Ackley, Iowa; sister, Mary (Ronnie) Dodd of Northwood, Iowa; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and they cherished her.
