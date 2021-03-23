IOWA FALLS-Marty Floyd Turner, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Iowa Falls under the care of Mercy One North Iowa Hospice. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday March 27, at 1 p.m. at the Linns Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments until 3 pm. Memorials may be directed to: Marty Turner Memorial, c/o Linns Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.