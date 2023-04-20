AUSTINVILLE - Thomas R. Ubben, 80, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, April 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Thomas R. Ubben was born on July 1, 1942 to Ted and Irene (Rykena) Ubben in Iowa Falls. He attended school at Austinville and graduated from Ackley high school in 1959. He received his associate degree in business from Ellsworth College. Thomas married Sharon Francis Houlihan on Nov. 29, 1963 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley.
(0) comments
