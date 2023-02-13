ACKLEY - Melvin H. Uhlenhopp, 87, of Ackley, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at Grand Ji Vante in Ackley. Per Melvin’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorials can be directed to the family: Myrna Uhlenhopp, 803 Butler Apt. E4, Ackley, Iowa 50601.
Melvin H. Uhlenhopp was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Allison, Iowa, to Henry R. and Lela (Walters) Uhlenhopp. He attended the Aplington Schools until the eighth grade, and later got his GED. On Sept. 19, 1956, Melvin was united in marriage to Myrna Eileen Miller and to this union two children were born: Lee and Annette. Melvin worked many jobs over the years. He did hunter safety classes for the DNR for 40 years.
