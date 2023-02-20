ACKLEY - Norma Viet, 89, of Ackley, passed away on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at the Ackley United Methodist Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Norma Lou Viet was born on Dec. 31, 1933 on the family farm in Franklin County to Jerry and Nancie (Ulfers) Arends. On Aug. 2, 1952, Norma was united in marriage to Bernard Viet at the First Evangelical Church in Ackley. She was a member of the Ackley United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.