ACKLEY - Robert Vinton, 89, of Ackley and formerly of Whitten, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church with a 1 p.m. graveside service at the Benson Cemetery in rural Whitten. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Robert Dean Vinton was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Melrose Township to Glen and Florence (Saint) Vinton. He attended and graduated from Whitten. Following high school, Robert enlisted in the United States Army where he served in Germany. On Jan. 2, 1960, Robert was united in marriage to Karen Ewalt in Ferguson, Iowa. Robert enjoyed farming, bowling and playing cards.
