MARSHALLTOWN - Mark Wade, 65, of Marshalltown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
At this time, cremation rites have been accorded and a family led celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For additional information, or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.mitchellfh.com, or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Mark and his family.
