ACKLEY-Wendell Keith Wade, 91, of Ackley, Iowa passed away on June 29, 2023, at the VA Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. He was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Ackley the son of Pearl Clawson and Donald Wade. Wendell was raised in Ackley and graduated from Ackley High School. He served in the US Army 1951-53. He was stationed in Germany for one year during this period. He farmed in the Ackley area and later was a dog and horse inspector for the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
Wendell was married to Irene Francis Krise and raised three sons from this union. He also had a son, William Walker. He had many adventures hunting and fishing and loved sharing tales of these outings during family and friend get-togethers. Wendell especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a long-time member of the Ackley Methodist Church.
