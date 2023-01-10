ELDORA-Barbara Jean (Wheeler) White, 91, of Eldora, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Services for Barbara White will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Linn Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials can be sent to the family of Barbara White c/o Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
