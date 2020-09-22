William Dee

RADCLIFFE - William Dee, 74, of Radcliffe, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, under the care of hospice at his daughter's residence in Nevada, Iowa. A graveside service was held Friday, Sept. 18, at the Kent Cemetery, Brooklyn, Iowa. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com  

William Edward Dee was born on March 14, 1946, in Long Beach, California.  He was the son of Frank and Cora (Baker) Dee. When he was very young, Bill moved to Iowa to live with family.  He graduated from Brooklyn High School  and then attended Des Moines Area Community College. 

