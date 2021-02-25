APLINGTON - James Richard Willis, 73, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of George McKinley and Dotha Maryena (Eckles) Willis on March 7, 1947, at the DeBoer Sisters’ Maternity Home in Aplington, Iowa. He graduated from Aplington High School in 1965, where he especially enjoyed FFA. Jim continued his education at Iowa State University in 1969, receiving a B.S. degree in Dairy Science.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1970 and took basic training at Fort Lewis near Tacoma, Washington. He received AIT training to be a medic at Fort Sam Houston near San Antonio, Texas, reported to Fort Ord, California, and processed to South Vietnam. He was assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry as a combat medic operating in the central part of South Vietnam and then was assigned with the 184th Artillery Unit near DMZ. After returning to the States in August 1971, he served as a corpsman at Irwin Army Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas. Jim was honorably discharged as Specialist 5th Class in December 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.