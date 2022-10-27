IOWA FALLS - Inez Winters, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in North Lawn Memory Gardens. Following the service, a reception will be held at Meadow Hills Golf Course. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Inez Viola Winters was born on Feb. 21, 1929 in Hollandale, Minn. to Glenn and Tillie (Schoon) Lewis. On Oct. 14, 1951, Inez was united in marriage to Stanley Winters in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls.
