ACKLEY - Leola "Lee" Wright, 83, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Ackley United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest with a family graveside inurnment at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Lee and her family.
Leola Pearl Wright was born on March 3, 1939 to Harry and Bertha (Scott) Eddy. She attended Rhodes schools and was a Rhodes Scholar, graduating in 1956. She attended Simpson College, graduating in 1961. Leola taught fourth grade at Iowa Falls Schools and fifth grade at Ackley schools for a total of 28 years.
