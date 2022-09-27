Nakia Ollivierre ran away with the Cub Invite title in Nevada on Monday. She beat the field by over one minute, leading a group of four top-16 Cadets to a third place finish. The Cadet boys finished 10th.
Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet Nakia Ollivierre could have walked the final 200 yards of the Cub Invite in Nevada and still won. The 12th ranked in Class 3A freshman beat Liza Schaffer of 14th-ranked North Polk by well over a minute.
While it was enough to lead both Cadet squads, it wasn’t enough for the 13th-rated in Class 3A Cadet girls, who finished with four girls in the top-16 and all five in the top-40 of the 72-girl run. It was the sixth runner that broke a tie between them and North Polk. Both finished with 62 points, well behind the 33 scored by winner Gilbert who is ranked fifth in 3A. But NP’s sixth runner, Sophia Campbell, finished 29th while Cadet Elizabeth Kielty finished 39th.
