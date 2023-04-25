Prairie Bridges Park Board representative Jess Schipper was on hand for the Community Foundation of Franklin County’s grant presentation ceremony held April 14 in Hampton. Prairie Bridges garnered $5,000 toward the shelter house construction project.
Those who take advantage of Prairie Bridges Park in Ackley are one step closer to the start of construction of a shelter house in the Back Forty. The park board is pleased to announce they are the recipients of a $5,000 grant provided through the Community Foundation of Franklin County.
The award was presented on April 14 during ceremonies held in Hampton.
