Cale Culver had a big night at the Cadet Relays in Iowa Falls Tuesday night. The Cougar took first in the 100 meter dash, sixth in the 200 and eighth in the long jump, and was part of the sixth-place 4x400 meter relay squad. AGWSR placed ninth as a team.
Other teams at last Tuesday’s Cadet Relays in Iowa Falls undoubtedly had larger rosters. As such, they had more athletes to choose from and more events to fill. But what first-year head coach Bill Heubner has on his roster of 13 is pretty solid and getting better.
Still, that wasn’t enough to avoid a ninth place finish.
(0) comments
