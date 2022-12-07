The AGWSR Cougar girls picked up a pair of gold medals Tuesday night in Eagle Grove. Wrestling in a scramble, with no team scores kept, Trinity Rotgers and Rory Siems led the way with winning performances. Two others, Aspen McStockard and Kylie Willems, placed second.
Siems pinned her way through the grouped round robin format. She stopped Pocahontas Area’s Teagan Alrichs in 25 seconds to start, then finished with an even faster fall by stopping Panorama’s Chloe Howell in just 16 seconds. In between she leveled Nevada’s Haley Jones.
