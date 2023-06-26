Bob Burkle and James Barhite will keep Mid Iowa Auto Parts running daily, while owner Mike Fistler (far right) keeps his focus on M & G Tire. Fistler purchased the business recently and hopes to have an open house in early August when and inventory changeover is complete.
Being a lifetime resident of Ackley, Mike Fistler is doing his best to make sure the community keeps established businesses rather than losing them. Fistler recently took ownership of the local parts store previously owned by Trent and Scott Mennenga. The process of the purchase became official with the opening under his ownership on May 1.
The business has gone through several owners over its history in the community but has stood the test of time with over 40 years of continued operation. “The timing (for purchase) was right, and of course the business goes hand-in-hand with M & G Tire,” Fistler said. Along with the parts store, which has been renamed to Mid Iowa Auto Parts, Fistler owns of M&G Tire Service and is part-owner of Grumpy’s Bar.
